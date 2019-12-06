On Tuesday, Floyd County Schools District officials received the Public Education Achieves in Kentucky (PEAK) Award for its Literacy, Lunch and Learning program.
The Kentucky School Boards Association only presents this award twice a year.
According to a statement from KSBA, the PEAK Award was established in 1997 to bring attention to “outstanding public school efforts that enhance student learning skills and promote the positive impact of public elementary and secondary education in Kentucky.”
“Literacy, Lunch and Learning is a ‘stellar program with clear objectives and results. Well organized, obvious need identified and met,’” wrote Penny Christian, Kentucky PTA’s 16th District president who judged the entries.
Floyd County Schools Literacy, Lunch and Learning program is responsible for serving more than 14,000 meals to 36 sites that the nutrition director, Dale Pack, selected.
The program’s focus is on modeling and teaching skills that help parents be teachers for their children. Family involvement leads academic success in the future by assisting families in understanding that for their child to have academic success, they, too, must be involved and reinforce skills at home, according to the statement.
The program has caused significant change in the number of students fed across the county, while simultaneously stopping the summer slide on students and on preparing students for school.
Superintendent Danny Adkins said the district is excited to receive the award.
“It took a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this,” he said. “We fed over 5,000 kids last summer with the Literacy, Lunch and Learning program, so if that doesn’t tell you something about the need for this in Floyd County, then nothing will. These food service workers are going above and beyond, even having teachers aids with them that are going in, sitting down, and teaching lessons to help avoid the summer slide.”
The program reached 10,000 more students this summer than it did last summer.
“I always tell everyone that we are charged with two of the greatest things you can be charged with, and that’s the safety of the students and the students’ future, and we are doing a great job of that here in Floyd County,” Adkins said.
