Several Floyd County students have been honored as Rogers Explorers.
Superintendent Danny Adkins congratulated Ruthie Bays, Laci O’Quinn and Todd Prater from Duff-Allen Central and Taylor Allen, Riley-Jo Compton and Emily Spears from South Floyd on being selected Rogers Explorers.
“What amazing students that have been selected,” Adkins’ statement said, in part. “They’ll have the opportunity to learn, meet new friends and experience a glimpse of life on a college campus before they begin their high school careers.”
To apply to be a Rogers Explorer, students must be in eighth grade and live in the service area of The Center for Rural Development. The program is a three-day experience where students are engaged in activities at Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson College, University of Pikeville, Asbury University and Union College. The students build leadership skills and work on math, science and technology skills in this program, and community service is also part of the program.
Adkins explained that the top two students from each county in the service area are chosen for this program, followed by 120 of the next highest-scoring applicants. He said that having six students from Floyd County earn the honor “is wonderful.”
“We are very proud of these students. During these unprecedented times, we easily see the great need for the skills that our students can develop and tweak as Rogers Explorers,” Adkins said in his statement.
Bays is the daughter of Jenny and Matt Hicks of Langley and of Tommy Bays of Prestonsburg. O’Quinn is the daughter of Kevin and Angie O’Quinn of Prestonsburg. Prater is the son of Jeff and Cecilia Prater of Hueysville. Allen is the daughter of Tony and Tiffany Allen of Melvin. Compton is the daughter of Greg and Sherry Compton of Melvin. Spears is the daughter of Johnny and Elizabeth Spears of Wheelwright.
An announcement about whether COVID-19 will prompt changes to this program has not yet been made. For more information on Rogers Scholars, visit the Rogers Scholars link at, centeryouthprograms.com.
