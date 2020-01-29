The Floyd County Recreation, Tourist and Convention Commission is a step closer to its goal of opening a new boat ramp on the river.
During a Jan. 23 meeting, Treasurer David Tackett told commission members that owners of property located about a quarter mile outside of Allen on U.S. 23 have agreed to sell it to the county for the project.
“We have a deal. They’re ready,” Tackett said, reporting that members of the Yancy-Clark estate are in agreement with allowing the commission to buy the property for $5,000.
“So, I’ve already contacted the attorney to do the title search and do the deed,” Tackett said. “Hopefully, by the time we meet next meeting, we will have a deed.”
Tackett said the commission still needs an easement from the state to construct a boat ramp on the property, which was appraised at $4,250.
“Remember the process here is to get a plan, get that easement and then apply to purchase the state property, which will take two years,” Tackett said.
He said state officials are favorable to allowing the commission to have a temporary easement for the boat ramp project until the purchase or permanent easement of state property can be finalized. “We’re still not there. We’ve still got some work to do, but we’re further along than we were,” Tackett said.
In April 2019, the commission gave Tackett authority to spend up to $10,000 to get a survey, design and appraisal needed for the property. He and tourism Director Misha Curnutte reported that they’ve met with state officials, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the project.
The state owns property that stretches from U.S. 23 to the property to be purchased near the river, Tackett explained.
The commission approved spending $80,000 for the river access project in its 2019-2020 budget. To date, the commission has spent $2,240 with Bocook Engineering for the survey and engineering work.
In other news, the commission also:
• Approved the treasurer’s report, showing it has $225,730 in the bank, and listing all expenses this fiscal year.
The report shows the commission received about $70,000 in taxes collected by the fiscal court and interest on the account and that it has spent about $53,000.
Tackett reported the fiscal court still owed a payment to the commission for taxes collected.
• Elected Charlie Hicks as chair, Tackett as treasurer and Jeremiah Parsons as vice chair and gave them authority to sign signature cards at the bank.
• Received a report from Director Misha Curnutte who said she is planning to start a Facebook page for the commission. She asked members to provide her historical facts about the county.
Commission members Trinity Shepherd and Greg Johnson were absent.
