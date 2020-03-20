Kentucky Power is postponing “Power Up the Pantry” in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The donation drive, which was scheduled for April 3, will take place later this year, the company reported.
“A new date has not been scheduled because of the uncertainty surrounding the current health emergency,” a press release said.
“With the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, we want to do our part to keep our customers and employees healthy and slow the spread of the virus,” said Cindy Wiseman, Kentucky Power’s vice president of external affairs and customer service. “When we are able to reschedule Power Up the Pantry, the food pantries serving eastern Kentucky communities will likely be in greater need of goods. The pandemic is coming at a time of year when food pantries historically have more requests and often face critical shortages of food and supplies. The pandemic likely will put more strain on limited resources.”
“Power Up the Pantry” was first launched in 2019 to replenish depleted area food pantries. Kentucky Power partnered with WYMT and local businesses to have the most community impact. The inaugural event collected a one-day near record 7.5 tons of food and more than $17,000 in monetary donations, enough for about 152,000 meals.
When a new date for 2020 is scheduled, donations will benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank and the food pantries it serves in Eastern Kentucky, including food pantries in Floyd County.
“An easy way for businesses to participate when the time is right is to put up collection barrels for employees or customers to make donations of non-perishable food, baby supplies, including diapers and then deliver the goods to one of the collection sites on the day of the event,” Wiseman said. “Money also is always welcome. Businesses and individuals can make charitable contributions to the cause. Checks can be made payable to God’s Pantry Food Bank or Facing Hunger Food Bank.”
One in six residents in Kentucky struggles with hunger and are unsure where their next meal will come from, according to God’s Pantry.
