A Martin resident led police on a foot chase through the city last week, authorities allege.
Martin Police reports that while working with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and the Wayland Police Department arrested Bill David Barnett, 41, of Martin, on Dec. 26.
He was arrested for three warrants in cases in which he is charged with three counts of flagrant nonsupport, two probation violations and for allegedly being a persistent felony offender, the department reported.
He was additionally charged with second-degree fleeing/evading police and resisting arrest.
The department reported that Police Chief Kenny Stidham attempted to stop Barnett for the warrants, and Barnett “jumped” into the Beaver Creek area in an attempt to flee.
“Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland City Police responded behind the Martin IGA and Dairy Queen in Martin as the foot pursuit led to that area,” a press release said.
The department praised assistance in the arrest.
“We are thankful for a safe resolution to this situation and it was only successful due to the actions of multiple agencies working together in a coordinated effort. We are fortunate to have so many quality agencies surrounding Floyd County,” the statement said.
