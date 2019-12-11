Local children may have their photos taken with Santa Claus while raising funds for the Shop with a Trooper event.
Angie G. Photography, located at 147 West Court St. in Prestonsburg, is hosting the donation drive to benefit Shop with a Trooper, which is hosted by the Kentucky State Police Professional Association at Post 9 in Pikeville.
All proceeds will benefit the program, which provides a Christmas shopping experience for low income children in all counties in the Post 9 service area.
Photographs will be available from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the studio.
For more information, call, (606) 886-9220 or visit the studio’s Facebook page.
For more information about Shop with a Trooper, call, (606) 433-7711.
