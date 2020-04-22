Floyd County officials met with representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at the Allen Volunteer Fire Department on Monday to accept a special delivery.
The church, with a local branch in Martin, donated 25 pallets of food to the Floyd County Fiscal Court, with officials reporting the food would be distributed to food pantries and other organizations serving people in need. The food weighed more than 40,000 lbs., they reported, and could provide more than 33,000 meals to Floyd County residents.
“We’re happy that they chose Floyd County, to help out, and the contribution will be greatly appreciated,” Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said.
He thanked church members Dale McKinney and Kevin Spurlock, who facilitated the donation.
“It’s greatly needed, and we certainly appreciate them,” Williams said.
Spurlock, the bishop of the Martin Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, explained that the church offers this kind of service worldwide, using funds donated by members.
He said the church’s emergency director Trish Bentley contacted pantries and learned there was a need in the county, so he reached out to the regional office in Huntington, W.Va. to seek help.
“We’re just blessed to be able to be able to provide this ... The whole community, the whole nation, is stepping up right now in these hard times that we’re having and trying to help. I just think it’s a great benefit that we have access to as a church. We’re blessed,” Spurlock said.
The Floyd County Fiscal Court recently allocated $200,000 to be made available to food banks and senior citizens centers in the county, with officials requiring magistrates to authorize all payments to those food pantries. Williams said on Monday that the county has spent about $15,000 of those funds. He said he expects more funds to be used in the future as the number of COVID-19 cases increase in the county.
“Between some of the outside organizations and some of the things that we’re doing, the funding is good right now,” he said. “My concern is really not May, June, July. My concern is August, September, October, November when these unemployment checks go back down to just the state limit. That’s one of the reasons we wanted to get ahead of this, get the money allocated in the event that we see an increase in demand.”
He estimates that about 3,500 people have been laid off of work in Floyd County.
“Of those 3,500 people, we’re figuring they feed anywhere from 8,000 to 9,000 people, those folks, by the time you figure in a wife and a couple of children,” he said. “So we’ve got a lot of folks that we think are going to have some issues, like I said, a few weeks down the road.”
Food pantry officials have reported an increase in clients over the past several weeks, as newly-unemployed residents wait for unemployment checks.
Some clients are visiting food pantries for the first time, and some food pantries are now delivering food to elderly residents who are afraid to travel during the pandemic.
The Floyd County Senior Citizens’ Meals on Wheels program is serving about 300 elderly residents, Director Trudy Gabbard reported.
Williams reported the food donated on Monday will be distributed to Heaven’s Harvest Food Pantry in Printer, Jacob’s Ladder Food Pantry in Allen, Martin Senior Citizens Center in Martin, Big Sandy Abuse Center (Turning Point), Middle Creek Food Pantry (fire department), Sisters of Hope Food Pantry in Garrett, Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in Prestonsburg, Hand-in-Hand Ministries in Auxier, St. Vincent Mission in David and the Mud Creek Food Pantry in Grethel.
