Gov. Andy Beshear and local leaders provided an update on the emergency management and relief response to flooding events in Southeastern Kentucky during a Thursday briefing at the London Joint Readiness Center.
Joined by Senate President Robert Stivers, of Manchester; Senator Johnny Ray Turner, of Prestonsburg; Rep. Adam Bowling, of Middlesboro; Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM), Gov. Beshear hosted a briefing for local county judge executives and emergency management professionals. They also assessed impacted areas by helicopter.
The briefing, held in accordance with state emergency management guidelines, aimed to inform local officials on how best to access and respond to recent flooding events, for which Gov. Beshear issued a state of emergency Feb. 7.
“There is nothing more serious than how we show up for, respond to and address the health and safety of our communities, especially in a time of need,” Beshear said. “We are in constant contact and coordinating the response with local, state and federal emergency management officials to protect our people in Southeastern Kentucky.”
KYEM received 10 county and seven-city state of emergency declarations. County declarations are: Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Perry and Whitley. City declarations are: Whitesburg, Williamsburg, Pineville, Middlesboro, Hazard, Jenkins and Hyden.
“The division remains in contact with all federal and state partners to assess any incoming flooding threats or requests for resources,” KYEM Director Michael Dossett said. “Please be aware of first responders in your area.”
“I truly appreciate this opportunity to travel to these hard-hit areas of Eastern Kentucky with Gov. Beshear and my colleagues in the General Assembly,” said Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester in Clay County. “This region is my home, and it is of the utmost importance to me to view the flood damage firsthand. I want my fellow Eastern Kentuckians to know that Frankfort is paying close attention to this urgent situation.”
“I want to thank Gov. Beshear for quickly declaring a state of emergency,” said Senator Johnny Ray Turner of Prestonsburg in Floyd County. “The flooding damage has been extensive and the people of Southeast Kentucky need help from Frankfort. I’m committed to working with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Management to get our people the resources they need.”
Along with detailing the emergency response, Beshear pointed to the effort of organizations and agencies that are working to respond and provide information to protect Kentuckians and assist with the recovery.
Gov. Beshear issued an executive order implementing Kentucky’s price-gouging laws. The emergency order triggers Kentucky’s consumer protection measures for 30 days. The protective measures may be extended beyond 30 days if needed. If anyone has information regarding possible price gouging, they should contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at, (888) 432-9257.
