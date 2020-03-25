A Floyd County resident who was arrested last month for allegedly possessing drugs at the Floyd County Judicial Center was arrested again this month for alleged drug possession and drug trafficking.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, the latest case against Aaron Wright, 29, of Ky. 1428 in Prestonsburg, was referred to the grand jury for consideration last week.
Wright was arrested this month for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Darrin Lawson reports in the citation that the department received a tip that Wright would be "leaving a known drug trafficker's house carrying a large amount of illegal narcotics."
"As deputies followed the vehicle down U.S. 23, they turned onto Ky. 321 and stopped at Top Cat Liquor," Lawson wrote. "As deputies waited for the vehicle to get back on the roadway, we had decided to go ahead and surround the vehicle as it was parked. As deputies exited their vehicles, Deputy Brandon Martin had asked the above subject to show his hands multiple times and the subject refused. Deputy Martin then opened the passenger door and removed the subject from the vehicle."
Lawson reported that deputies located two bags containing suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle, as well as a set of scales in Wright's pocket and paper containing a brown substance believed to be heroin.
On Feb. 4, the sheriff's department arrested Wright for allegedly possessing drugs at the Floyd County Judicial Center. In that case, he was charged with first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Kevin Johnson reported in that citation that he was called to assist Deputy Danny Little at the parking lot of the facility after Little observed Wright "reaching a clear plastic container into his car" in the courthouse parking lot.
"He then advised he could see what he believed to be methamphetamine in the container," Johnson wrote. "He then advised that Wright pulled a green round oval shaped pill out and swallowed it. You could see a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine laying in the back seat of the car in plain view."
Johnson also reported finding several pills in a book bag during a search of the vehicle.
Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said last month that deputies found a "substantial amount" of meth in that case.
That case has also been referred to the grand jury.
