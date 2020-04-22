Local officials are joining state and federal leaders to encourage residents to fill out their census forms this year.
Gov. Andy Beshear has repeatedly asked Kentuckians to return their census forms during daily briefings about COVID-19.
“The census provides significant dollars,” he said on April 15. “When we talk about needing to rebuild our economy, we are leaving dollars on the table unless every Kentucky family completes the census.”
Data from the census will be used for the next 10 years to determine federal funding allotted to regions of Kentucky for infrastructure needs, to programs that help senior citizens, students and other residents and other things.
This data will also be used to determine how many legislators will speak on behalf of Kentucky.
The response rate has increased nationally, at the state level and in Eastern Kentucky over the past week, but the response in Eastern Kentucky is still low.
According to data provided by the U.S. Census, the U.S. response rate was more than 50 percent on Monday, and statewide, it was 53 percent. Kentucky ranked 17th in terms of response on that day.
The response rate in the 5th Congressional District, covering Floyd, Pike, Johnson, Perry and other Eastern Kentucky counties, increased from 37.4 percent last week to 40.7 percent this week, but this congressional district is still far behind all other congressional districts, which have response rates of 50 percent or higher.
Floyd County’s response rate increased from 30.3 percent last Tuesday to 35.9 percent on Monday.
Response rates are 20.8 percent in Martin County, 29.2 percent in Knott County, 25.8 percent in Magoffin County, 27.6 percent in Perry County, 45.8 percent in Johnson County and 46.5 percent in Pike County on Tuesday.
Big Sandy Area Development District Director Ben Hale explained the importance of the need for a local response, calling it critical for Eastern Kentucky counties.
He reported that Floyd County used to have two representatives in the state House, but because of a decline in population determined by the census, the number of representatives serving Floyd County decreased to one person who now also serves part of Pike County.
“It impacts us in so many ways,” he said. “The first thing that it does is it impacts on the populations, how you do your state and federal legislative requirements, as far as the number of people per district. So, if we don’t participate in a big way, then we could lose more legislative seats, which is losing our voice for Eastern Kentucky.”
He explained that a low response rate could also impact federal funding for schools, projects, meals on wheels for senior citizens, Head Start, funds for programs that benefit low-income residents and other things.
“Those things affect us immediately because we depend upon so much of the federal grant monies that come back to Eastern Kentucky, the ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission), for example, the Community Development Block grant is another one, the Economic Development Administration, EDA, monies. Most of the time, it’s based upon population, and whether you have low to moderate incomes.”
He called the census response the “lifeblood” of Eastern Kentucky.
“Quite honestly, it is the lifeblood for a lot of things here in Eastern Kentucky,” Hale said. “So, if we lose more seats and if we lose more funding because of the lack of population, it only hurts us.”
He explained that if federal funding is cut, local county governments and cities would have to spend more funds to provide those programs.
“It affects everything, one way or the other,” he said. “If we lose the federal money, then local has to step up, which then, is a double-edge sword because their funding levels is obviously been affected as well.”
The U.S. Census Bureau sent out a press release on April 13, reporting that the agency had temporarily suspended field data collection activities in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials hope the field data collection operations can resume after June 1, and they encourage the public to fill out their census online. The form take about 10 minutes to complete.
Once the data collection is complete, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin a “a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce the apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that help guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year,” the press release said.
The bureau is seeking statutory relief from congress to add 120 days to the deadline to file final counts.
Under this plan, the census bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to October 31, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the U.S. Census Bureau by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the president no later than July 31, 2021.
Local residents can fill out their census online at, my2020census.gov. People who need help filling out the form online can call the helpline, (844) 230-2020.
