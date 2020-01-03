A Floyd County grand jury will determine whether there’s enough evidence to charge a Pikeville resident for stabbing a Harold man on Christmas Eve.
Brackston Matthew Robinette, 24, of Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Floyd District Court on Dec. 30 and the case against him was referred to the grand jury.
He is charged with a felony count of first-degree assault for a stabbing that allegedly occurred after midnight on Christmas Eve in Harold.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Dylan Mullins reported that he was called to Harold to investigate a report of a man knocking on a door of a residence “screaming that he had been stabbed.”
Mullins reported that he found the alleged victim, Donnie Keene Jr., “laying in the middle of the roadway” on Spears Branch in Harold with what appeared to be a “stab wound close to the left side of his body approximately an inch away from his collar bone.”
Keene alleged that Robinette stabbed him, Mullins reported.
“When asked to explain what happened (Keene) stated that he and Brackston was at his house (on Spears Cemetery Road) drinking when Brackston decided to leave,” Mullins wrote in the citation. “(Keene) then stated that Brackston went out the door and started walking down the road at which point he went to try to talk him into staying at his house due to the fact that Brackston was intoxicated.”
Keene claimed that Robinette stabbed him while he was trying to persuade him to stay at his house, Mullins reported.
Mullins reported that Robinette was located walking in the Toler Creek area near the Pike County line, approximately 1 mile from the residence where the stabbing allegedly occurred.
Mullins reported finding a black folding knife with blood on it in Robinette’s jacket pocket prior to the arrest.
Robinette denied the allegations when he appeared for arraignment in Floyd District Court. District Judge Jimmy Marcum placed him under a $2,500 cash bond and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.
