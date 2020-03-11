A Floyd Chronicle
and Times Staff Report
The Floyd County Health Department released a list of recent health inspections conducted on businesses and restaurants in the county. They include the following:
D’s Grocery: score, 94; violations, 5
Taco Bell (Prestonsburg): score, 98; violations, 2
Giovanni’s of Martin: score, 95; violations, 5
Campbell’s Grocery: score, 94; violations, 6
Peking (Prestonsburg): score, 98; violations, 2
Bright Beginnings day care: score, 96; violations, 3
Walmart (Prestonsburg): score, 96; violations, 2; critical violations, 2
Dollar General (Collins plaza): score, 96 ; violations, 3
May lodge Hotel: score, 98; violations, 1
Comfort Suites (Prestonsburg): score, 98; violations, 1
Cardinal County store (Stanville): score, 91; violations, 9, critical violations, 1
McDowell Stop and Shop: score, 94; violations, 5
Family Dollar (Betsy Layne): score, 99 ; violations, 1
Hall’s Community Market: score, 95; violations, 4
Fountain Pizzeria (McDowell): score, 92 ; violations, 5, critical violations, 1
Hi-Lite Pizza: score, 91; violations, 7
Garrett Fountain: score, 95; violations, 4
Fountain Pizzeria (Prestonsburg): score, 97; violations, 3
McDowell IGA: score, 93; violations, 6; critical violations, 1
Speedy’s: score, 96; violations, 3
Velocity Market: score, 96; violations, 3
Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center: score, 94; violations, 4
