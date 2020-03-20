A Floyd County Detention Center inmate is facing a felony assault charge.
Jonathan Howell, 38, of Beaver, was arrested at the jail on March 11 for allegedly punching another inmate causing what officials believes was a lung puncture.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, Sgt. Bradley Fields was reviewing video of a cell after an inmate asked for medical assistance because he had “chest and side pain.”
Fields reported in the citation that the video shows Howell allegedly walked up to that inmate and “punched him in the right side in his ribs.”
The inmate was x-rayed, Fields reported, and jail officials were informed that he had a punctured lung.
The inmate was taken to Highlands ARH and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.
Floyd County Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert reported that the inmate who was injured was released from UK between one and three days after he was taken there.
The case against Howell was referred to the grand jury during a hearing in Floyd District Court on Monday, March 16.
Howell has six cases pending against him in Floyd County Circuit Court that were each filed last year. In those cases, he faces charges of second-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by deception (cold checks), two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. In another District Court case, he also faces a contempt of court charge.
He is still in custody at the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.