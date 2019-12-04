A Floyd County woman is facing felony charges after she was released from jail following a DUI arrest and allegedly stole a van from the Prestonsburg Fire Department.
Chasidy D. Bentley, 31, of Betsy Layne, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Sam Reed on Wednesday evening for DUI, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to wear seat belts and driving on a suspended license.
Reed reported in the citation that he and Trooper D. Coleman responded to a single vehicle crash on Ky. 979 in the Harold area and reported Bentley’s car appeared to have struck a ditch line. He reported finding two empty bottles of whiskey inside the vehicle and Bentley appeared to be intoxicated.
The disorderly conduct charge was filed because Bentley allegedly “began screaming and yelling” at fire department personnel who arrived on scene of the crash.
Bentley was released on her own recognizance at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving, court records show, and she was ordered to return to court for an arraignment at a later date.
Shortly thereafter, she “walked over to city hall” and allegedly stole a van belonging to the Prestonsburg Fire Department.
“We did not know the van had been stolen until I stopped (the) vehicle getting on U.S. 23 South from Ky. 114,” Prestonsburg Police Officer Ralph Frasure reported in the complaint. “Before I got up to (the) driver’s door, Mrs. Bentley got out and stated she took the van.”
Frasure charged Bentley with felony theft of an automobile, driving on a suspended license and failure to wear seat belts.
Not guilty pleas were entered on her behalf in Floyd District Court during arraignment hearings on Dec. 2. District Judge Eric Hall ordered Bentley to return to court on Dec. 9 for a preliminary hearing in the auto theft case and a review in the case related to the crash.
