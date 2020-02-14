A Floyd Chronicle
and Times Staff Report
A Floyd County man accused of stealing costly television equipment and two vehicles over a four-day period was recently arrested.
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Calhoun arrested Tyler Thacker, 27, of Ivel, at the Floyd County jail on Monday, serving several arrest warrants that had been filed against him.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Brad Hamilton reports in one complaint warrant that Thacker allegedly stole a 2005 Pontiac G6 from a residence on Jan. 23.
In another complaint, Hamilton alleges that Thacker stole a 2008 Dodge Dakota from the parking lot of Harold Double Kwik on Jan. 27.
In another complaint, Hamilton charged Thacker with third-degree burglary and felony theft by unlawful taking for allegedly breaking into a building owned by Intermountain Cable on Jan. 27 and allegedly stealing a fiber optic television node, valued at about $10,000, a hot water heater valued at $400 and other items.
During an arraignment in District Court on Tuesday, District Judge Eric Hall scheduled preliminary hearings in these cases for Feb. 17. He set Thacker’s bonds at $5,000 cash each of the three cases against him.
Thacker is also expected to be arraigned this week in Floyd County Circuit Court in a case in which he was recently indicted on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and for allegedly being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
In that case, Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Justin Szymchack alleges that he made contact with Thacker while investigating a complaint at the Alpike hotel in Oct. 2019, and Thacker picked up a gun on the bed and started to point it at him. Thacker complied with commands to drop the handgun, Szymchack reported, and deputies recovered 196 grams of suspected methamphetamine from the hotel room.
