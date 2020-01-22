A Floyd Chronicle
and Times Staff Report
Several bands will come together this weekend to host a concert geared to help students get the musical equipment they need.
The Mountain Arts Center will host Jamuary, featuring six bands, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Tickets range for between $15 and $25, and proceeds will help buy band equipment for Prestonsburg High School.
MAC Director Joe Campbell previously reported that the MAC plans to make Jamuary an annual concert that benefits students in Floyd, Pike, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties — the five counties served by Big Sandy Community and Technical College, which operates the MAC.
“Jamuary is our new program we want to do every year and we want to build our high school band programs back up,” he said in December. “We noticed the arts programs have been cut and the band programs have been cut over the years and we want to play a part in building that back up in the communities and in the high schools.”
PHS band teacher Donald Settles reported that the school has 17 students enrolled in band and instruments for only 12 of them.
“We try to trade some of them out on the percussion instruments so that they have a chance to play,” he said.
He said the school’s band equipment is old and in need of repair. The school welcomes donations of musical instruments, he said, and is in need of numerous instruments, including expensive instruments that students usually can’t afford to purchase on their own.
The concert will feature music by Magnolia Boulevard, Laid Back Country Picker, Down the River, Luna & The Mountain Jets, Wayne Graham and Colby O’Bryan.
It’s one of several events on tap for the MAC over the next few weeks.
For more information or tickets, visit, macarts.com, or call, (888) MAC-ARTS.
