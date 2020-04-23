King’s Daughters announced that in an effort to better serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has expanded the number of locations where patients can have blood draws performed without leaving their cars.
Currently, this service is available at King’s Daughters in Ashland and other areas.
Drive thru-lab services are also available at King’s Daughters office in Prestonsburg, located at 1279 Old Abbott Mountain Road.
Signage will direct patients to park in a designated area at the testing site. A King’s Daughters team member will come to their vehicles to complete registration and perform the blood draw. Following the blood draw, patients will be asked to remain parked in the area for five to 10 minutes for monitoring before driving.
The King's Daughters Primary Care Clinic in Prestonsburg is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. The drive through blood draw service is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Coumadin Clinic offers virtual visits from the Prestonsburg clinic on Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A provider order is required for all blood draws. For more information, call, (606) 408-8999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.