On Jan. 7, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Knott County resident for alleged child exploitation.
The KSP charged Elvis Wayne Stamper, 39, with two counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in the first degree, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor in the first degree and one count of distribution of obscene matter to a minor, first offense.
The charges stem from an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, the KSP reported.
“The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating and exchanging images with a juvenile female online,” a press release said.
KSP seized equipment believed to have been used in the alleged crimes from a home in Sassafras on Jan. 7. Those items were sent to the KSP forensic laboratory for examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
The charges of possessing or viewing matters portraying a sexual performance by a minor and use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor against Stamper are each Class D felonies, and each count carries a penalty of between one and five years. The other charge against him is a misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
Stamper was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.