A David resident is facing felony charges for allegedly killing and skinning his neighbor’s dogs because he wanted a “doggy coat,” Kentucky State Police allege.
Jonathan D. Watkins, 38, of Open Fork Road in David, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with four counts of torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in the case.
KSP Trooper Billy Ball alleges in the citation that he was called to Open Fork Road to investigate an animal cruelty complaint on Dec. 23.
Watkins’ neighbor reported that Watkins had killed four dogs, “skinned them and had them hanging off is front porch banister,” Ball reported.
Ball reported that the dogs’ owner claimed Watkins was “covered in blood” when he came to his house asking for a cigarette that day.
“(The neighbor) reported he asked Watkins what he had been doing,” Ball reported in the citation. “Watkins said, ‘I’ve been skinning dogs.’ (The neighbor) advised he did not believe Watkins because of past mental illness. (He) advised that later he went to a family member’s residence up the road. While passing Watkins’ residence, (he) observed what appeared to be (4) four animal skins on Watkins’ front porch. (He) advised hanging over the front porch banister was what appeared to be (2) two skinned dog carcasses.”
The neighbor reported he was missing two dogs and another neighbor had two dogs missing as well.
Ball reported that he found the animal skins on Watkins’ front porch when he visited the residence and Watkins had a “large hunting knife in a holster” on his belt as well as what appeared to be blood on his clothing.
The knife was “covered in blood,” Ball reported.
“I asked Watkins why he had blood all over him,” Ball wrote in the citation. “Watkins advised, ‘I’m making myself a Doggy Coat.’ I asked Watkins if he killed his neighbor’s dogs. Watkins advised, ‘Yes, there isn’t anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat.’”
Ball reported he found what appeared to be two skinned dog carcasses over a hill near Watkins’ home.
He claimed that Watkins said he killed four dogs and threw their bodies over a hill.
“I asked Watkins why he killed the dogs,” Ball reported. “Watkins advised, ‘I wanted a doggy coat.’ I asked Watkins how he killed the dogs. Watkins advised, ‘I stabbed them in the heart with my knife.’”
Watkins entered a not guilty plea when he was arraigned in Floyd District Court on Friday, Dec. 27. District Judge Jimmy Marcum ordered him to be held without bond. He also ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Watkins. The case will be reviewed in court on Jan. 24.
