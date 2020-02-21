Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard are investigating an apparent animal attack that resulted in the death of a Knott County teenager. Troopers responded to a residence on Montgomery Creek Road in the Emmalena community after Post 13 received a call shortly advising of a possible animal attack on a child. Officers and personnel with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Knott County Sheriff’s Office, Lifeguard Ambulance and Ball Creek Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, troopers and first responders were led up a mountainside behind a residence, where they located a 13-year-old male who appeared to be fatally wounded. Knott County Coroner Corey Watson responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased from suspected injuries associated with an animal attack.
An autopsy was performed on the juvenile at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort on Feb. 19. The cause of death was initially determined to be from injuries consistent with an animal attack, although a specific animal identification was not determined. Additional information and details will be released when available.
Detective Robert Dials with KSP Post 13 is leading this investigation.
