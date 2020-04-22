Auxier DAV Post 18 Commander Danny Shepherd said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the services the chapter is able to provide the community, but members still want to do something to help.
That’s why he and DAV member Thurman Mullins traveled to the Floyd County Courthouse on Monday, April 20, to present a donation to Floyd County officials.
The chapter donated $1,000 to the Floyd County Senior Citizens Program on Monday, with officials reporting the funds would be used for the Floyd County Meals on Wheels program.
The DAV Chapter made similar donations this week to senior citizens programs in Martin County and Johnson County.
DAV members regularly participate in military funerals and other types of community events. Shepherd said he wants local residents to know that although members can’t do those things because of the pandemic at this time, they are able to help out in other ways.
“We want to stay relevant to the community,” Shepherd said. “As of right now, we really can’t do a lot because I’ve had to pretty much put my guys under lock and pin right now to keep them safe. But, you know, we can help out certain programs with monetary donations.”
He went on to explain, “It’s funding we get through various means, like bingo and road blocks and certain things we do. Right now, I had to put a stop to all of our funerals that we do, all of our flag postings and everything. I can’t really get the guys out, but we still want to help out the communities. This is the next best thing other than having us out there doing things ... We want the community to know that the money goes back into the community and this is a time that we can try to pick out things where we can help monetarily because we can’t be there physically.”
Judge-Executive Robbie Williams praised the veterans for their help.
“We want to thank the DAV for helping our senior program ... What you find out with these military organizations and most of your retired folks that have been in the military; they do their part, “ said Williams, who is a Marines veteran. “That’s just part of it. They always have. So, we’re very appreciative, especially because the money is helping out with our senior program. It’s some of the most vulnerable people that we have in our population, and anytime we can get different organizations to stand up and help, it goes a long way.”
Senior Citizens Director Trudy Gabbard said the donation is “a blessing.”
She said the program is currently serving 300 meals to elderly residents located throughout the county. She said the number of people served has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“And, you know, it makes them, when they find out that people like this have donated money to help feed them and stuff, you just don’t know how much they appreciate it,” she said.
Local residents who know of an elderly resident who would benefit from Meals on Wheels should call, (606) 886-9193 to request service for that person. Senior citizens centers offer the program free of charge.
