The Martin City Police Department reports that it arrested a Magoffin County resident last week on assault and drug charges.
According to a press release, while investigating a domestic violence complaint, Officer Brad Stidham arrested Larry A. Cole, 33, of Salyersville on April 14 at Grigsby Heights Apartments in Martin.
“Upon arrival at the scene, Patrolman Brad Stidham, learned there had allegedly been an argument between a male and female subject,” the press release said. “The female victim had been assaulted and police noted that the she had small cuts on both of her lips.”
The department reported finding two baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and glass pipes suspected to be used to smoke the drug.
Cole was charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and its K-9 Officer “Drago” assisted in the case.
The Martin Police Department seeks tips about illegal activities. Tips may be provided by calling, (606) 949-1402. Callers may remain anonymous.
