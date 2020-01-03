A Tennessee resident is facing felony charges for an alleged shooting that occurred recently at Dogwood Heights in Langley.
Timothy Allen Cunningham, 52, of Bristol, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in the case.
Kentucky State Police Trooper T. Salyer reports in the citation that troopers were called to Dogwood Heights after 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 and found the alleged victim, John Allen, sitting in a chair in the kitchen with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on the left side of his head.
“I asked John Allen what happened to him and he stated, ‘Tim shot me,’” Salyer wrote in the citation.
Allen was airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center.
Salyer reported interviewing Cunningham’s wife¬ — identified in the citation as Allen’s girlfriend — at the residence and she reported that Cunningham had called to say he was coming there to “get her and their juvenile son let him in through the basement door of the residence.
The woman claimed Cunningham was “cussing at John Allen stating he was going to kill him,” Salyer reported in the citation. She claimed she heard a gun go off while the two were fighting and Cunningham started hitting Allen in the head with the gun.
Cunningham had two BB guns in his possession and a .22 caliber revolver, Salyer reported.
“Post dispatch made contact with Pikeville Medical Center and they advised John Allen did have an entrance and exit gunshot wound to the left side of his head,” Salyer reported.
Cunningham was arraigned in Floyd District Court on Dec. 23. District Judge Jimmy Marcum placed him under a $200,000 cash bond and ordered him to stay at least 2,000 feet away from the alleged victim in the case. He also ordered Cunningham to have no new violations of the law and to not possess firearms.
On Monday, Dec. 30, Cunningham waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was referred to the grand jury for consideration.
