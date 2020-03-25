The Kentucky State Police arrested a man over the weekend who is accused of abusing his three-week-old baby and one-year-old toddler.
Both children were hospitalized.
KSP Trooper Dylan Mullins arrested Timothy B. Donovan, 47, in Ivel, shortly after midnight on Sunday, for the alleged abuse, charging him with first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree criminal abuse of a child. Donovan’s address is listed as Morehead on the arrest citation and he is identified as the father of the children.
According to court documents filed in Floyd District Court, a social services worker contacted the KSP on March 20 to report alleged physical abuse of a child after a three-week old baby was taken to the emergency room at the University of Kentucky Medical Center for “failure to thrive.”
“She’s not gaining weight,” the citation said. “She was a direct admit from her pediatrician in Pikeville.”
Upon examination at the UK emergency room, officials found bruises behind the baby’s ears and on her spine, KSP Trooper Dylan Mullins reported in the arrest citation.
“During the assessment at the hospital, it was apparent the injuries were non-accidental. UK medical staff made the initial report with social services and law enforcement became involved,” the citation said.
The three-week old baby suffered with a bilateral subdural hematoma, a complex skull fracture, skeletal fractures on her ribs and clavicle bone and a torn tongue, according to court documents.
The hospital staff also examined a 1-year-old toddler in the emergency room and found “signs of pre-existing injuries” on that child, the citation said.
“Both juveniles remain in UK hospital. Social services removed custody from both parents,” Mullins reported.
“The doctors have provided information to the Kentucky State Police regarding their opinions about what were to them obvious issues of earlier abuse, meaning abuse that had occurred prior to the need for the hospitalization,” said Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley. “So, there was a history there of abuse … What I understand is that the doctors at UK said there’s evidence of a history of abuse based upon the medical evidence that they obtained there.”
Lead investigator KSP Det. Chase Maynard recorded the interview with Donovan about the allegations, Mullins reported.
“Mr. Donovan wished to give a statement,” the citation said. “During the statement Timothy openly admitted to physically abusing both juvenile victims. Timothy disclosed that he struck (the 3-week-old baby) in the head with an open hand at least 2 times, violently shook (the baby) at least twice, and stuck his finger down her throat. Timothy openly admitted to striking (the 1-year-old toddler) in the past on two separate occasions. Timothy Donovan admitted that his actions caused injuries to both juveniles and wanted to turn himself into authorities.”
Bartley said officers informed him that Donovan was calm during that interview.
“I don’t know Mr. Donovan personally, but the police officers tell me that when he gave his confession, it was just sort of matter-of-fact, no emotion, stone cold,” Bartley said.
Bartley referred to this case as “horrible.”
“It’s an assault first case, meaning that the assault caused serious physical injuries,” Bartley said. “That’s defined in Kentucky as injuries that potentially could have brought about death”
He pledged to prosecute the case to the fullest extent of the law.
“To me, crimes committed against children are probably the most heinous in the world and I don’t mean to make light of any other crimes committed against any other victims, but it’s just that I have a personal aversion to anybody that would injure a child intentionally,” he said. “That has been essentially the cornerstone of my entire career and I intend to see that Mr. Donovan will face the consequences.”
Donovan was arraigned during a hearing in Floyd District Court on Monday, March 23. District Judge Eric Hall set his bond at $25,000 cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing to be held March 30. He also ordered Donovan to not contact the alleged victims if he is released. He remains in custody at the Floyd County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.