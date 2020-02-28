A criminal summons issued more than a year ago for a man accused of animal cruelty was recently served.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Calhoun served the complaint summons on Jerome Kent Norman, 38, of Pikeville last week, charging him with second-degree cruelty to animals.
The criminal compliant summons was filed against Norman in 2018 by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker. Thacker reported that Norman should be charged with 10 counts of second-degree animal cruelty because animals were not properly cared for, given food or adequate water on June 21, 2018.
Norman is scheduled to be arraigned in Floyd District Court on March 25.
