A Floyd County resident is facing felony charges for allegedly trying to wreck his girlfriend’s vehicle twice in a matter of months.
On Jan. 23, Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Martin arrested Thomas Carroll, 37, of the Left Fork of Frasure Branch in Grethel, charging him with DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle.
Martin reported that he was called out to investigate a call from the Speedway in Martin shortly after 10 p.m. that evening, in which a customer came into the store and asked them to call 911 because a man was “going to kill her.”
Martin reported he observed Carroll “standing really close” to the woman when he arrived on scene, and that Carroll “tried to pull away” as deputies arrived.
“We had an active warrant for charges involving the same female from an incident prior to this one,” Martin wrote in the citation. “He appeared to be under the influence and was sweating profusely.”
Martin claimed he found a small bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine in Carroll’s vehicle.
According to the citation, the woman, identified as Carroll’s girlfriend, claimed she went to a friend’s house in Spurlock to get a tattoo and Carroll “stopped in front of the residence and spun the tires.”
“When she left the residence she stated she saw headlights approaching from behind her very fast,” Martin wrote. “She stated when she was in front of the coal tipple on 122 Thomas drove his vehicle up beside her vehicle and purposely collided into her causing her to run off of the roadway. (She) stated Thomas then got out of his vehicle and came up to her window and attempted to bust it out by hitting it.”
Martin reported that damage on both vehicles was “consistent with what she stated happened.”
During this arrest, Carroll was also served with another arrest warrant that was filed against him on Sept. 26, 2019. In that case, he is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening and leaving the scene of an accident.
In that arrest warrant, Martin claims that on Sept. 17, Carroll grabbed the steering wheel of a vehicle a woman was driving and “purposely wrecked the vehicle stating that he was going to kill them both.”
“His actions destroyed the vehicle causing damages over $1,000. Then he left the scene after the vehicle flipped numerous times,” Martin reported.
The woman suffered “significant injuries” in the wreck, he reported.
A not guilty plea was entered on Carroll’s behalf in Floyd District Court on Jan. 24. District Judge Jimmy R. Marcum set his bonds at $1,500 cash, collectively, in both cases, and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. He scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 29.
