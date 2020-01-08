A Floyd County grand jury will determine whether’s there’s enough evidence to file felony charges against a man accused of leaving drugs and needles within the reach of two toddlers.
The case against Dustin Hall, 29, of Galveston, was recently referred to a grand jury for consideration.
Hall was charged with two felony counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth degree assault in the case.
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Kevin Johnson alleges in the warrant that on Dec. 8, Hall struck his girlfriend twice, causing bruising.
He reported that Johnson allegedly “left methamphetamine and uncapped syringes on his bed” making them accessible to two children, ages three and four, who were in the home.
Hall has denied the allegations in Floyd District Court.
