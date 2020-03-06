A Floyd County grand jury recently indicted a man for allegedly endangering the lives of others in Floyd County.
The grand jury indicted Timothy A. Cunningham, 53, of Bristol, Tennessee, charging him with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Cunningham was arrested on those charges on Dec. 23, 2019, when it is alleged that he shot a man at a residence on Dogwood Heights.
Kentucky State Police Trooper T. Salyer reported in the citation that troopers were called to Dogwood Heights after 11 p.m. that day and found the victim sitting in a chair in the kitchen with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on the left side of his head.
“I asked (the victim) what happened to him and he stated, ‘Tim shot me,’” Salyer wrote in the citation.
Allen was transported to Pikeville Medical Center via helicopter for treatment.
Salyer reported interviewing Cunningham’s wife — identified in the citation as Allen’s girlfriend — and she reported that Cunningham had called to say he was coming there to get her and their son let him in through the basement door.
The woman claimed Cunningham was “cussing at (the victim) stating he was going to kill him,” Salyer reported in the citation. She claimed she heard a gun go off while the two were fighting and Cunningham started hitting the man in the head with the gun.
Cunningham had two BB guns in his possession and a .22 caliber revolver, Salyer reported.
“Post dispatch made contact with Pikeville Medical Center and they advised (the victim) did have an entrance and exit gunshot wound to the left side of his head,” Salyer reported.
If convicted, the first-degree assault charge against Cunningham carries a penalty of between 10 and 20 years in prison, and the wanton endangerment charges he faces carry penalties of between one and five years.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
