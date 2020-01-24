A man was injured in a shooting at Big Lots on Thursday afternoon.
The person, a contract employee of Big Lots whose name was not released, was transported via helicopter for emergency care with an apparent accidental gunshot wound, Prestonsburg Police Det. Ross Shurtleff said.
“The Prestonsburg Police Department is investigating what at this point preliminarily appears to be an accidental shooting of a contract employee at Big Lots. There’s no concern for public safety at this point. There have been no criminal charges filed.”
The call came at approximately at 2 p.m., with officials reporting a person was shot in the store’s office.
Shurtleff reported the contract employee was conducting a “routine, a normal store operation where employees with an armored car company come in” the store.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Shurtleff reported that the police department secured the scene after arriving at the store.
“We immediately secured witnesses that may have been involved and began taking statements from them. We’ve not let anybody in since then, and we’ve released anybody with contact information in case we need to follow up with them,” Shurtleff said.
The Prestonsburg police and fire departments were assisted at the scene by Lifeguard Ambulance and David Volunteer Fire Department.
The extent of the man’s injuries were not released as of print deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.