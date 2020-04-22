During a meeting held via teleconference on April 16, the Martin City Council moved forward with the city’s redevelopment project.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Brandon Moore sought — and received — approval for documents required for the project during the meeting, as well as a purchase agreement for city-owned property.
“We’re getting ready to solicit a contract for the Phase 2 redevelopment site,” he told council members. “We are scheduled to have the contract on the street approximately May 1, so these documents that we’ll be discussing today are important for us to be able to move forward with that.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued public notice for bids on April 17 for the construction of the Phase II redevelopment site in downtown Martin. Those bids are due by May 1 and a pre-bid conference will be held on May 14.
The cost of the project is estimated in the call for bids to be between $25 million and $100 million.
The council voted to execute a relocation agreement that allows the Corps to work on city roads, water and sewer lines as part of the project. The council also approved an affidavit of adverse possession — a document Moore said explains that the city owns and maintains the streets and intends to do so in the future — and a resolution allowing Mayor Sam Howell to sign the documents on behalf of the city.
Mike Johnson, who is also with the Corps, detailed the relocation agreement, explaining that it allows the Corps, in cooperation with the city, to abandon water, sewer and streets in the city and then raise the town and replace the water and sewer lines and streets.
He said the agreement allows the city to be reimbursed for some water and sewer line work the city will undertake, such as the replacement of valves and other things.
Answering questions from City Attorney Doug Adams, Johnson reported that the work on the project will be warranted through contractors, not the Corps, for at least one year. Corps officials reported that pay requests would be submitted to the city and the Corps would process payments to the city to pay those contractors.
The council also approved amending an agreement that would allow Summit Engineering to serve on the city’s behalf to inspect the work. The cost of that service was not reported by the council.
Following an executive session, the council approved an offer from the Corps to buy property in the downtown area. Information about that offer was not provided during the meeting.
Adams and Council Member Bonita Compton reported after the meeting that the council approved selling one track of property totaling about 0.59 acres for $25,000 and another track of property totaling about 0.35 acres for $127,500.
They reported the property is located near the city stage.
The cost of the redevelopment project is around $159 million. In Feb., U.S. Army Corps officials reported that about $68 million had been spent to date.
The detailed project report for the redevelopment project was completed in 2000 and approved the following year.
The first phase of the project, the development of Varia Mountain, was finished in 2008, and that site offers 6.5 acres. More than 800,000 cubic yards of earth and rock was excavated from the mountain for the project, and that fill was placed in temporary storage at Mayo Hollow.
As part of the project, the city fire department, city hall and the Renaissance Learning Center were moved to Varia Mountain. Upcoming phases include demolishing structures in the downtown area and using spoil from the Mayo Hollow site to build the downtown area above the flood stage.
The redevelopment site will provide about eight acres of property for both residential and commercial construction. It is scheduled to be completed by 2023, U.S. Army Corps officials previously announced.
The final phase of the project calls for voluntary acquisition and flood proofing of properties located outside of the first and second phases of the project. The project report identifies 12 structures for floodproofing and 106 structures for acquisition, the Corps previously reported.
