The Martin City Police Department reports that two out-of-county residents were arrested in Floyd County last week for allegedly possessing heroin and methamphetamine.
According to a press release, Officer B. Stidham stopped a vehicle driven by William A. Johnston, of Georgetown, at around 2 a.m. on April 16. Paul Landsaw of Winchester was a passenger in the vehicle, the department reported.
Stidham determined that Johnston had warrants pending for several charges in Fayette and Jessamine counties, the press release said, and during the investigation, Stidham reported finding suspected heroin and methamphetamine.
Johnson was arrested on three outstanding warrants and both he and Landsaw were charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The department thanked the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department for assistance in the arrests. It urges residents to report suspected illegal activity at, (606) 949-1402. Callers may remain anonymous.
