A Floyd County resident is facing a felony charge for allegedly raping a teenager.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, Scottie D. Miller, 34, of Hite Road, Martin, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with third-degree rape and third degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker alleges in the complaint warrant that Miller engaged in sex with a 15-year-old juvenile and allegedly gave her alcoholic beverages.
Miller has denied the allegations, entering a not guilty plea during a hearing in Floyd District Court on Dec. 12. District Judge Jimmy Marcum placed him under a $2,000 cash bond and ordered him to have no new violations and no contact with the alleged victim in the case.
The case was referred to the grand during a hearing in Floyd District Court on Dec. 18.
In another case, Miller is also charged with theft by unlawful taking (firearm), a felony charge to which he also pleaded not guilty. In that case, bail was set at $500 cash.
