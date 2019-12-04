A McDowell resident was arrested recently for allegedly assaulting a family member.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, Michael Tackett, 40, of McDowell, came into a relative’s home “with two butcher knives” and hit the alleged victim.
He allegedly also “extinguished fire extinguishers all over the home,” the citation says.
He was arrested at ARH Highlands after a criminal complaint warrant was filed against him on Nov. 22. He was charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment in the case.
Tackett entered a not guilty plea to those charges during a hearing in Floyd District Court last week. District Judge Jimmy R. Marcum placed him under a $2,500 cash bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.