The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department confiscated suspected methamphetamine and heroin during an arrest early Monday in Floyd County.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, Joshua Hinkins, 25, of Ashland, and David Smith, 46, of Barboursville, were arrested on Ky. 80 shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9.
They are each facing two first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance charges for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and heroin in Floyd County.
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Darrin Lawson reports in the citations that the department received tips about these men bringing a “large quantity” of the drugs to a residence to sell.
Deputy Kevin Thacker attempted to stop the vehicle, Lawson reported, and saw the men allegedly “throw something outside the passenger window.”
Deputies later located two large bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine, Lawson reported, and it weighed about 59 grams. Deputies also located a brown substance believed to be heroin that weighed about 11 grams, he reported.
Hinkins and Smith were arraigned in Floyd District Court on Monday, March 9. District Judge Eric Hall set their bonds at $25,000 cash and ordered them to return to court on March 16 for preliminary hearings in the cases against them.
