A bus driver and student were treated for what police say were “minor injuries” after a crash involving a Floyd County school bus on Wednesday afternoon.
Prestonsburg Police Officer George Tussey is investigating the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Ky. 404 and Ky. 114 after 3 p.m.
Tussey reported the student and the bus driver both received “minor injuries” in the crash, which occurred when a driver of a minivan was attempting to turn onto Ky. 404 and pulled out in front of the bus.
He confirmed that nearly 30 students were on the bus when the crash occurred. The bus had just left Prestonsburg Elementary, he said.
Tussey said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash and he does not expect to file charges in the case. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Floyd County Schools Transportation Director Joe Marson reported that parents picked up most of the other students on the bus. The school district provided another bus to transport the rest of the children, he said.
He said the bus sustained damage on its right bumper and hood area, while the vehicle was also damaged.
