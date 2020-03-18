A Martin man and woman who adopted and provided foster care to children for years are now facing additional charges.
A Floyd County grand jury issued superseding indictments last week for Thomas Stacy Jr., 46, and his wife Jennifer Stacy, 43, both of Stephens Branch Rd. in Martin, who each worked as supervisors of a local foster care program prior to their arrests in this case.
The new indictments were issued, Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner reported, after the criminal investigation uncovered allegations that another child being cared for by the couple was both criminally and sexually abused.
“If you recall, at the bond hearing when Det. Tiffany Bond testified, she said that she would be looking into the possibility of additional victims because they were going back and talking to basically everyone who had ever stayed with these people, and in the course of doing that, she discovered a new, previously unknown victim,” Turner said. “They are an adult now, but previously had lived with the Stacys.”
With these new allegations, the Stacy couple is accused of abusing six children who were in their care.
Both Thomas and Jennifer Stacy are now facing five counts of first-degree criminal abuse and one count of misdemeanor assault. Thomas Stacy is now additionally charged with one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree rape and five counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
In the first indictment, both Thomas and Jennifer Stacy were charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse and one count of misdemeanor assault, with the grand jury alleging that they intentionally abused or permitted the abuse of five children in their care between 2008 and January.
The new indictment also charges them with an additional count of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly permitting the abuse of an adopted child and causing “serious physical injury, torture, or cruel punishment” with the child “sustaining numerous physical assaults” between 2010 and 2013.
In the first indictment, Thomas Stacy, a former pastor, was charged with one count of first-degree sodomy for allegedly engaging in “deviate sexual intercourse” with a child by forcible compulsion between 2012 and 2017 and on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse for allegedly having sexual contact with children at various times from 2008 to 2020.
The new indictment charges him with another count of first-degree sexual abuse for allegedly having sexual contact with an alleged victim while being a person in a position of authority over him/her between 2010 and 2013. The new indictment also charges Thomas Stacy Jr. with one count of first-degree rape for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with an alleged victim from 2010 to 2013.
Turner reported that the Kentucky State Police is continuing its investigation and more indictments may be issued in this case.
“They’re still in the process of tracking down people,” he said. “Of course, part of the problem is that when you’re talking about foster kids that moved from there to other homes and then eventually became adults, it’s not always easy to locate them. Some of them don’t live or stay in the area anymore, so that’s been part of the difficulty. But the investigating officer is working on that and I feel confident that she’ll find everyone that she needs to talk to.”
The Stacy couple have been adopting and fostering children for around two decades.
Det. Bond testified about the charges in a hearing this month in Floyd Circuit Court in which she reported that social services had conducted “numerous investigations” into alleged abuse in the home over a period of years, but that those allegations could not be substantiated.
When asked about how those investigations, Turner said that there had “been evidence from some of the kids that were interviewed that they were instructed not to disclose any information when social services came around.”
Both Thomas Stacy and Jennifer Stacy remain in custody in the Floyd County Detention Center. At a recent bond hearing, family members testified that Thomas Stacy is dying of cirrhosis of the liver and in need of medical care, and Circuit Judge Tom Smith instructed his attorney to find a suitable secure hospital setting where he may be housed. His bond is $100,000 cash.
The bond for Jennifer Stacy was reduced by $50,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.