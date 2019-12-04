A four-month old baby was allegedly stabbed in the leg during a Thanksgiving gathering in Prestonsburg.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, the child’s mother, Katherine Stepp, 38, of Tomahawk, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs on Thanksgiving for first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (child abuse), first-degree assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Jacobs reports in the citation that he was called to investigate a stabbing on Kitnarrow Rd. in Prestonsburg and learned an infant was being transported to Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center for emergency care. Officials at the Floyd County Attorney’s Office reports that the baby was four months old.
According to the citation, Jacobs was also told by dispatchers that paramedics who arrived on scene had reported Stepp was “pulling on the baby” while “yelling they was trying to kill her baby.”
Jacobs and officials from the Prestonsburg Police Department detained Stepp at a gas station in Watergap. He described her as “combative,” reporting in the citation that she “started kicking my windows yelling and screaming.”
According to the citation, family members reported they were preparing Thanksgiving dinner at the residence when Stepp and her boyfriend Vondy Adam Jude allegedly “showed up to the dinner intoxicated.”
Family members reported that Stepp came into a room and “got the baby” and she brought him outside of the residence to Jude.
“(A family member) advised that while in possession of Mr. Jude he could see him rubbing something on the face of (the baby),” Jacobs reported. “(The family member) advised that at this time Katherine Stepp was trying to stop him and started arguing. (The family member) advised that someone yelled the baby is bleeding and (he) observed a stab wound on the right calf of (the baby).”
Family members reported that the baby was bleeding from his right leg, the citation says.
Floyd County Assistant County Attorney Tyler Green reported that Jude was not arrested at the residence and charges may be pending against him. Information about the baby’s condition was not available prior to print deadline on Tuesday.
Stepp was arraigned in Floyd District Court on Monday, Dec. 2. District Judge Eric D. Hall set her bond at $10,000 cash ordered her to have no contact with the alleged victim or any minor children, no new violations of the law and to follow all family court orders. She’s scheduled to return to district court on Dec. 9 for a preliminary hearing in the case.
