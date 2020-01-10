The Prestonsburg Police Department is continuing the investigation into the wreck that killed a Pikeville resident and injured a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday.
The department reports that it was informed of a two vehicle collision on Bays Branch between U.S. 23 and Highlands Regional Medical Center shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
“Upon arrival, it was determined that the operator of a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker, Donald R. Tackett, Jr. of Pikeville, was deceased as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision,” a statement from the department said.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Tackett was traveling north toward Highlands ARH when his vehicle, for reasons that are still being investigated, crossed the center line and into the path of a 2012 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor operated by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Johnson and struck it in a “head-on manner,” the department reported.
Johnson had his K-9 partner Lita on board as they had just begun their shift. He was transported to Highlands ARH where he was treated and released for minor injuries after the wreck. Lita was uninjured in the collision, Prestonsburg Police reported.
“Weather and poor road conditions are suspected to be contributing factors in the causation of this collision,” the press release said.
Prestonsburg Police Department Det. Ross Shurtleff continues the investigation.
Tackett, a former owner of the Mingo-Pike Radiology, leaves behind his wife, Lisa, his mother Rosena Burton Tackett, and his son Cory Tackett.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Vogel Day United Methodist Church in Harold, under direction of Hall Funeral Home.
