The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted numerous changes at local hospitals and clinics, including the ceasing of all non-essential services.
Dental offices throughout the region are now offering only emergency dental care services, and, per a state order, all chiropractic offices are closed.
Administrators at local hospitals and clinics make changes to their policies nearly every day, publishing information about those changes on social media or on webpages their teams created in response to the virus.
Here are some of the changes announced recently at hospitals and clinics serving local communities:
Healthcare
•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328.
•People who are worried, but well, should stay home or call the state hotline at, (800) 722-5725. People who are ill, but, if not for COVID-19, would not have sought care at an ER or hospital, should call their hospital or doctor’s office. People who are sick and have an emergency should call their doctor and seek medical care. For more information, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Big Sandy
Healthcare
•All Big Sandy Healthcare clinics offer telephone and telehealth visits. To schedule a telehealth or telephone visit, call the Eula Hall Health Center in Floyd County at, (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1242. To schedule a visit at the Physicians for Women and Families in Auxier, call, (606) 886-8997. To schedule a visit in Pike County, call the Pikeville Community Health Center at, (606) 637-6377 or the Shelby Valley Clinic at, (606) 639-3135.
•All Big Sandy Healthcare vision clinics are closed. People with eye emergencies are urged to call Dr. Jerald F. Combs Eye Clinic at the University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Optometry at, (606) 218-5540.
Appalachian
Regional Healthcare
•ARH has closed all after hours and weekend clinics, but clinics are still open on week days. Hometown is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Salyersville is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harold is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Internal medicine clinics at the hospital are also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Telehealth is also available.
•ARH is offering a hotline, (606) 439-7100, which is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, for any person who thinks he/she has been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing flu-like symptoms. More information is also available at, arhcovid19.com.
•ARH is offering a drive-through viral respiratory clinic behind the Archer Clinic at 400 University Drive, Prestonsburg, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
•No visitation is permitted at Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH except in end-of-life situations and in the cancer clinics where patients need assistance. All visitors must have their temperature taken before entering the building. One visitor is permitted in labor/delivery and pediatric units.
Pikeville Medical Center
•Pikeville Medical Center has a one-person per visitor policy in all areas, and screening is required for all visitors. All visitors in the hospital must have a visitor’s badge, available at the information desk. Stairwells are closed and open only on the second floor of the hospital.
• At PMC clinics and outpatient facilities, patients may wait in their car for their appointment and receive a text when it’s time to come in. For this service, patients may sign up in the waiting room of the clinic.
•PMC offers telehealth services for primary care services. If you’re a telehealth candidate, primary care offices will contact patients to schedule an appointment.
•PMC opened a new drive-through lab service at the diagnostic center in Pikeville. For more information, visit the hospital’s Facebook page.
Kings Daughters Medical Center
•Kings Daughters Medical Center implanted a no visitation policy, and no visitors will be allowed in the hospital or any of its medical facilities. There are exceptions, however, for a healthy adult parent of a child patient, a healthy adult visitor for a surgical patient for up to 24 hours, one healthy adult visitor is permitted in the pre-delivery and post-partum areas and in end-of-life situations, which will be handled on a case-by-case basis. No visitors are permitted in the emergency room.
•Kings Daughters is now offering telehealth for patients. For more information, contact the local physician’s office or call the Care 24/7 team at (606) 408-8999
•Kings Daughters established a hotline, (812) 801-8010 for patients who have visited an area of concern or have been in contact with someone who tested positive. The hotline is open seven days a week.
•Kings Daughters suspended all walk-in appointments for medical imaging, cardiopulmonary rehab classes and other programs.
•Kings Daughters asks patients who don’t feel well and plan to visit a primary care, specialty care or urgent care clinics to call the Care 24/7 service first at, (606) 408-8999 or (606) 844-324-2200.
UK Healthcare
•UK HealthCare implemented a no visitation policy, with exceptions. One person is permitted to be with someone giving birth. Pediatric patients may have two parents or guardians. Nursery and neonatal intensive care patients may have a parent and a significant other visit, if that person is cleared by a doctor. Patients at the end-of-life may have up to two visitors. Patients with mental issues or who have a home caregiver may have one visitor. One visitor is permitted for patients undergoing surgery. Once visitors leave the patient’s room, he/she must leave the hospital. One person may accompany an emergency room patients. Access is denied to any person who fails screening.
•UK HealthCare is offering telehealth. For more information, call, (859) 257-1000 or, for urgent matters, (833) 739-0225. For more information, visit ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19.
The Floyd County Health Department
•The Floyd County Health Department is only offering “essential services” like WIC and “emergency services involving communicable disease and food safety inspections.” Most WIC services and the HANDS services can be completed over the phone. Emergency vaccines will be provided and abnormal cancer screenings will be addressed. For more information or help, call, (606) 886-2788 or visit the department’s Facebook page.
Family medicine
•Frontier Medical Associates, Prestonsburg, is offering telehealth options for people in need of care. Tests for COVID-19 are also available to people who qualify for screening. For more information, visit Frontier Medical Associates on Facebook or call, (606) 886-1173 or (606) 886-6622.
Dentists
•Dental offices are now only permitted to be open for emergency procedures only. All chiropractors are closed.
•All Big Sandy Healthcare Dental Clinics are open for dental emergencies and it is offering virtual dental visits for other issues. Dental emergencies include severe nerve pain, wisdom tooth extraction, infection, dry socket, dental abscesses, broken tooth causing pain, trauma with a tooth loosened or knocked out, pain due to extensive cavities, suture removal and certain adjustments of dentures or orthodontic wires if causing pain or affecting eating. For more information, call (606) 587-2800, or (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1242 for the Mud Creek Clinic in Grethel or (606) 639-3135 for the Shelby Valley Dental Clinic in Pikeville.
Mental Health and substance abuse
•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is offering telehealth for patients in several counties. For more information, call, (606) 886-4350 in Prestonsburg, (606) 285-3142 in Martin and (606) 452-2900 in Wheelwright.
•Big Sandy Healthcare is now offering telehealth visits for mental health. New and current patients may call, (606) 263-6190 to schedule an appointment.
•Hope in the Mountains, Prestonsburg, is not accepting new patients and has also discontinued in-person visitations, passes and attendance at community self-help meetings through the month of March. For more information, visit hopeinthemountains.org.
•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, which serves addicts in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Paintsville, Inez, Salyersville, as well as other cities, is now offering resources online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.
Pharmacies
•Walmart, Prestonsburg, has updated its pharmacy hours. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., on week days, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The pharmacy is open at 6 a.m. for senior citizens and those who have higher risk of COVID-19. The pharmacy is also offering curbside pickup. Request curbside when you call the pharmacy at, (606) 886-1100.
•All Big Sandy Healthcare pharmacies are open. Patients are asked to call before coming to the entrance of a pharmacy. For the pharmacy in Auxier, call, (606) 886-8997. For the pharmacy in Grethel, call, (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1242. For pharmacies in Pike County, call, (606) 637-6377 at Pikeville or (606) 639-3135 in Shelby Valley.
•ARH pharmacies are offering curbside pickup, deliveries and mail order. For more information, call, (606) 886-7685 in Prestonsburg and (606) 789-3670 in Paintsville. Those who want mail-order prescriptions may call, (888) 654-0015.
•PMC offers a 24-7 drive through service at its pharmacy in Pikeville.
•Value-Med Pharmacy, Prestonsburg, offers drive through service.
•Parkview Pharmacy has closed its lobby. It offers drive-through services. For more information, call, (606) 377-2117.
•The Lackey Family Pharmacy, Lackey, has a mobile app for customers. For more information, visit the pharmacy on Facebook.
•Howard Family Pharmacy is offering drive through. For more information, call, (606) 949-4800 in Allen and, (606) 358-4800 in Eastern.
•McDowell Professional Pharmacy offers curbside service. From the parking lot, call, (606) 377-1088 or text your name and vehicle description to (606) 268-2241. Deliveries are available to those who call before 10 a.m.
•East Kentucky Drug, Ivel, offers curbside service. Patients are asked to call ahead prior to pick up to give staff adequate time to prepare medications. Patients may call from the parking lot to drop off and pick up prescriptions, make purchases, pay bills or receive immunizations. For more information, call, (606) 479-3784.
Floyd County residents are encouraged to help protect rescue workers, emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers. People who have a cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty breathing should call ahead before going to an emergency room or a provider for a medical appointment. People who have a cough, fever or any respiratory problem should tell the dispatcher about those symptoms if they call 911 for a medical emergency.
