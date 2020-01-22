The Wayland City Commission discussed a potential lease with another coal mining company last week.
No action was taken, however, as a representative from Landfall Mining was not present at the meeting.
The commission received a presentation from Rick Jones, representing the company, during a meeting in December, and City Attorney Tyler Green reported last week that he created the lease agreement from comments made during that meeting.
“It’s a lot like lease with Quest, with the exception of the notification period on a default,” Green told commissioners. “If they default, I think there’s a five-day grace period for payment. That’s all that they asked for, and if a payment is not made within five days, then the city’s entitled to lock the gate.”
The city ended its contract with Quest last year, with officials reporting problems with documentation about coal removed from the refuse site in Wayland and alleging that funding is still owed by the company. Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz reported this month that Quest owes the city at least $40,000 from coal mined from the site, and the number may increase after all the documentation is provided.
The proposed lease agreement with Landfall has not been approved by the commission or the company at this time. Fultz reported this is the company that the city first entered into an agreement with for coal mining on the site years ago.
In other news, the commission also:
•Approved the financial report and bills.
•Received a report from Police Chief Brian Ratliff, who reported, among other things, that he is investigating the theft of two catalytic converters in the city. When city officials asked whether junkyards are required to report people who recycle those car parts, Ratliff said he learned that a garage in Allen had been paying people for the converters.
•Received Ratliff’s announcement about safety checkpoints for January. He reports that through Jan. 31, the police department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints at the Ky. 7 and Ky. 1086 intersection, Ky. 7 at the Martin Branch Church, Ky. 7 at the Floyd/Knott county line, Ky. 1086 at the Wayland Fire Department and Ky. 1086 at the old public safety building.
•Tabled a presentation of the city’s new strategic plan, as Cliff Latta was not present.
