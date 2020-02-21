The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that it has a new resource manager at Dewey Lake.
On Feb. 13, Chief of Operations Kelly Finch, with the Huntington District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, joined the managerial staff of the Big Sandy Area Office and the employees of Dewey Lake to welcome Kayla Price as the new resource manager.
Price brings more than five years of work experience with the Corps of Engineers as she returns back to Dewey Lake.
She started her career with USACE as a summer ranger at Yatesville Lake, and has worked in several positions since then. Some of those included Natural Resource Specialist at Dewey and Yatesville Lake, Regulatory Specialist at the Huntington District Office and Resource Manager at Yatesville Lake.
“We look forward to seeing what her new ideas and perspective will bring to the lake and recreation areas and its visitors,” the Corps reported on Facebook. “The Dewey Lake Staff like to congratulate Kayla and welcome her back among the Dew Crew.”
