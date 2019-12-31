A Floyd Chronicle
and Times Staff Report
Local residents may ring in the new year at three events in Prestonsburg this week.
The City of Prestonsburg will hosts its annual Raising of the Star ceremony at Archer Park at midnight on New Year’s eve. Visitors can see the Christmas lights that will be on display there, ride carnival rides or buy concessions from vendors there.
The annual event culminates with a fireworks display at midnight.
Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is also hosting an event, encouraging visitors to “Ring in the Roaring 20s” at a New Year’s Eve party. The park is serving prime rib on the buffet that evening.
It is also hosting a New Year’s Eve party, beginning at 7 p.m., featuring live music, dancing, and party favors.
The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple, and drinks are an additional cost.
Music Paradise, located at 256 Irene Street in Prestonsburg, is also hosting a New Year’s Eve Karaoke party. No alcohol will be served, as it is a family-friendly event. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for teenagers and $3 for kids age 10 and under. Attendees are asked to bring pizza or desert for a potluck meal. Door prizes and raffles will also be held.
For more information, visit the City of Prestonsburg or Music Paradise on Facebook or call Jenny Wiley State Resort Park at, (606) 889-1790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.