Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and the Prestonsburg Police Department thwarted an alleged drug drop at the Floyd County Detention Center this week.
On Tuesday, officials arrested Chris Moore, 19, of Turkey Creek in Langley and Nikki Spurlock, 30, of Martin in this case.
Spurlock is charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, complicity to commit first- and second-degree promoting contraband, complicity to commit first- and third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance.
Moore is charged with DUI, first-degree fleeing/evading police, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, speeding 26 mph or greater over the limit and other crimes.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, police from both department initiated the pursuit of Moore after the alleged drug drop at the jail.
The Prestonsburg Police Department reported that officials at the jail called and reported that someone was trying to smuggle drugs into the facility and then fled on foot. Police then initiated the pursuit of a vehicle that also allegedly fled the scene.
Moore allegedly fled through Town Branch and onto U.S. 23 toward Pikeville, before taking the exit onto Ky. 80 and leading police on a high speed chase to Goose Creek, where Moore wrecked at a strip mine.
Prestonsburg Police Det. Ross Shurtleff led the chase and Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Justin Szymchack and his K9 Drago located Moore on a hillside.
