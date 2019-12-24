The investigation into the slaying of horses on a Floyd County strip mine will continue over the holiday, with officials reporting the number of horses killed and the reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible have both increased.
Tonya Conn of Dumas Rescue reported that while gathering evidence on the strip mine on Sunday, officials discovered the bodies of six more horses, bringing the total number of horses killed to 20.
“(Six) more innocent souls,” she wrote. “Another yearling, who has obvious signs of struggle marks. Another possibly pregnant mare ... I cannot put into words how heartbroken and disgusted I am, knowing the person(s) responsible for this massacre still at large.”
Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt confirmed that total Monday. He said one of the horses has been transported to the University of Kentucky for a forensic examination.
Hunt also said the department is continuing its investigation and officers are following several leads.
“I just dropped off the horse at the Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory to perform an autopsy and to recovery the bullet,” investigating officer Det. Kevin Shepherd said in a statement. “The turn around for this could be hours to days.”
He also wrote, “So we will see what will come of this information. So far I’m still taking information that keeps coming in and following up on the tips that are coming in.”
On Friday, the department confirmed that the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible has increased to $20,000. The funds are coming from the Kentucky Humane Society, The Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, the Humane Society of the U.S., the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the Helen Woodward Animal Center and Dumas Rescue, which confirms $2,500 from local donors.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation. Tips about the person or persons responsible may be provided to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at, (606) 949-2020, or, (606) 886-6171. Callers may remain anonymous.
