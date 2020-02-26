The Prestonsburg City Council approved hiring a Pikeville company to build a new storage building at Archer Park.
The vote to accept the $70,000 bid from Cesco Builders in Pikeville was unanimous, with officials reporting the company would build a 75 feet by 40 feet metal pole barn for the city. The construction would include the pouring of a concrete pad and the addition of insulation, two walk-through doors and three rolling steel doors.
Mayor Les Stapleton reported that the city’s current storage facility at the park was condemned after recently flooding.
The concrete block building, located near the skating rink at the park, was used to store equipment and Christmas supplies, Stapleton said, and those items are now being stored “all over the city.”
“Some of it’s put out in the weather with tarps over it and everything else,” he said.
Stapleton said the new building will have to be placed in another nearby location because the creek bank located near the current facility was damaged in the flooding. He said the existing building will be torn down.
Stapleton said the city does not have flood insurance on that building at Archer Park. He said the city spends between $6,000 and $10,000 in labor every time the park floods, which is usually several times a year.
He said he plans to reach out to state and federal government agencies that could work with the city to reroute the creek that runs through the park to reduce flooding.
“I’m trying to get with the proper people so that we can look at it, yes,” he said. “There is a lot of organizations that have to come together before you can move a creek like that. I’m going to try to get them all at the table and sit down and discuss it.”
