The Prestonsburg City Council authorized a new lease agreement for the Prestonsburg Equine Center this week.
During a special meeting on March 2, the council unanimously approved a lease agreement with Dreamz Stables, which is an assumed name for Pike County Child Development Services in Pike County, according to Kentucky Secretary of State business filings. It is operated by Betty Tackett, who has hosted numerous horse shows at the Prestonsburg Equine Center over the years and who previously leased property from the City of Pikeville to operate an equine business at Bob Amos Park in Pikeville.
Tackett, of Robinson Creek in Pike County, is partnering with Prestonsburg resident Danny Mead of H&C Construction, for the equine center. She also operates Rudy’s Stables in Salt Lick near Morehead. She said she is excited about returning to Prestonsburg.
“I wanted to get back up this way, to Prestonsburg,” she said. “I love their facility. I think it’s, honestly, one of the most innovative facilities in the state.”
The equine center offers 188 stalls for horses, electric camp sites, a horse show ring and other amenities.
She said Dreamz Stables plans to offer trail rides on an 11-mile trail near the equine center, and it will also offer rentals for weddings, parties and carriage and pony rides.
“You name it, anything you can do, we’ll do,” she said. “The thing that we’re most proud of is our upcoming plans are to implement a program for veterans and disabled children for therapeutic riding. We’re working with the mayor on that program. Hopefully that will soon be available for our area.”
She said the company will hire about five employees for the equine center. It is currently accepting requests for horse boarding, but it won’t officially open until April.
Per the lease, Dreamz Stables is required to host at least two horse shows monthly between April and September, four trial rides each year with at least 12 participants and three trade days at the equine center.
Tackett reported on the Dreamz Stables Facebook page that there will be two horse shows at the center April through October, weather permitting, on the first and third Saturday of each month and holiday weekends.
“I love that facility ... I think there’s a lot of potential there for a lot of families to own a horse now that doesn’t have room to have a barn, so I think that will make a lot of difference in a lot of people’s lives,” she said.
She said Dreamz Stables is also hoping to attract students.
“We want to do field trips for the local schools, show them, you know, the grooming, and we do pony rides for them while they’re there, let them groom a pony,” she said. “And we’re planning to have a small petting zoo for those children to do field trips with. So, we think that’ll go over really well with the school system. We’ve done that in the past and it really worked well ... We just have a lot of things planned for the facility. We don’t feel that it was used to its full potential in the past and, working with the city, we really want to put some heads on the pillows in this town, bring people in from out of town for overnight stays and get our whole area and outside area familiar with what’s available here in Prestonsburg because we’ve got a great facility.”
The one-year lease gives the company the first option to renew the lease next year. It mirrors the lease Prestonsburg previously had with Mountain View Stables of Boyd County.
Through this lease, Dreamz Stables is required to pay the city $1,000 per month and fund all utilities. The company is also required to maintain the grounds and premises, pay ad valorem taxes on the property and maintain a $2 million liability insurance policy as well as other required insurances.
For more information, call, visit Dreamz Stables on Facebook or call, (606) 422-3107, or, (606) 791-5700.
