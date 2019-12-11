The Prestonsburg Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop program on Saturday, providing gifts, food and a day of activities for 56 children in two dozen families.
Family Resource Youth Service Centers in every Floyd County elementary school selected students for this program, which was funded by donations and also made possible by the Prestonsburg Fire Department, which offered volunteers and gift donations in honor of firefighter Rusty Chaffins, who died in 2008.
School officials selected 24 children as participants in the program, and the Shop with a Cop program also provided gifts and activities for all of their siblings, bringing the total number of children participating to 56.
At the Mountain Arts Center, police officers, firefighters and volunteers enjoyed lunch with the children and handed out piles of presents for each child — providing them clothing, shoes, coats, bedding, personal care items, toys and enough food for a Christmas dinner. All 56 children were also presented with new bicycles prior to a shopping spree at Walmart with police officers and firefighters. As part of the program, 24 children selected by schools received $100 to spend at the store, while their siblings each received $50 to spend to spend.
Prestonsburg Police Chief Larry Woods said the program costs about $15,000 annually, and it would not be possible without the support of volunteers and donors.
“It’s a lot of work and a lot of time, but it’s well worth it,” he said.
He talked about why hosting this program is so special for the department.
“What’s makes it’s so special is the kids, the expressions on their faces, and the ones that aren’t as fortunate,” Woods said. “As a matter of fact, me and one of my other officers took some things to a family this morning. We both cried.”
He and Officer Nick Bingham, who organized the program, said one of the goals of Shop with a Cop is to build relationships with children.
“A lot of people that think all we do is we’re there to write tickets and take people to jail. We’re not,” Woods said. “We’re here to help people, especially kids.”
Bingham, who has two children, said he feels “blessed” to be part of Shop with a Cop. He said he wants children to know that police officers are their friends.
“We don’t want them to always be scared of the police,” Bingham said. “We want them to know that we’re they’re friends, that we’re helpful ... that we’re not scary and we’re not there to take you to jail all the time. We’re here to help, and that’s what we want to do.”
Kay Rodebaugh, of the Allen Elementary FRYSC, was in tears as she watched children open their gifts at the MAC.
“This is wonderful, what they’ve done for these kids,” she said. “It’s just humbling. It’s touched my heart, what all they’ve done and how this community has reached out for these kids ... Just seeing these kids, the families I brought today and all of these kids, seeing their eyes light up and how this is just making their Christmas for them, it’s just wonderful.”
The Kentucky Department of Education reports that 74.2 percent of Floyd County students are “economically disadvantaged,” and, across the board, those low-income students scored lower on state tests than their more wealthy peers.
“Right now, we have so many grandparents raising kids ... I see them more and more in need,” Rodebaugh said. She said these students “struggle” with their education, which is why FRYSC exists to help them.
She said the Shop with a Cop program helps these families, in particular.
“They’re getting their basic needs met,” she said. “We have families that don’t get enough food, clothing, warm beds.”
For the past week, she’s been working to find a bed for a child who told her all she wanted for Christmas was a bed. She also talked about a family who is currently living in a local hotel.
“We’ve got a lot of that right now ... I didn’t realize until I got into this program of how much need we have out there and what we’ve got,” she said. “And these people, the police officers and everything they’re doing, it’s helping tremendously. It just blesses my heart to see what all they’ve come out to do because, I guess they’re out and they see that more.”
Woods and Bingham said Shop with a Cop would not be possible without donations and business sponsors.
Bingham said. “I want to give special thanks to all of the donors that helped us out. I mean, without them, there’s no way we could be able to do this.”
City officials hosted raffles to raise funds for this event at the Jenny Wiley Festival in October and also received assistance with food donation drives. Other sponsors included: Food City, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center and its Mountain Regional Prevention Center, Lou’s Place for Pets, Emerald Energy, Spread the Word Bookstore, Slone’s Garage, G & B Rental, East Kentucky Pawn, Eastern Kentucky Federal Credit Union, Hall & Clark Insurance, Community Trust Bank, East Kentucky Tender Care Pediatrics, Dr. Denis Aliker, OP Nails, attorney Ronnie M. Slone, Davis Brothers Construction, Dance Etc., Dr. Edford Clark, Home Furniture, Floyd Greene, Younce’s Septic, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Ousley Concrete Construction, Pop’s Chevrolet Buick Cadillac, Unisign Corporation, Western Construction, Wright Lumber Company, East Kentucky Lawn & Landscaping, Kickin’ Ash, Wal-Mart, Wakeland Towing, Little Rascals, People’s Bank, Randy Rice Plumbing, BB&T, Mann Toyota, Pizza Hut, Speedway, Big Lots, Earl McGuire, PSC, Hall Funeral Home, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Mountain Metal Recyclables, Ohio Valley Physicians, Travis Miller, Ricky and Tonia Robinson, McDowell Pharmacy, Hoberts Pizza, Glen David May, Sparks Family Enterprise, eStore Comic & Tech Shop, Action Petroleum, Wildfire Designs, Layne’s ACE Hardware, U.S. Bank, AEP Kentucky Power and anonymous donors.
