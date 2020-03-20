A Prestonsburg resident who was set to go to trial this month in a case in which he faced two charges related to alleged child pornography is now facing 21 felony counts.
Last week, a Floyd County grand jury issued a superseding indictment against Kenneth Lewis, 52, of Prestonsburg. Lewis was scheduled to go to trial last week, but it was postponed because of a Supreme Court order that required postponement of trials and other matters in response to the coronavirus.
Lewis was originally indicted in 2018, when he was charged with one felony count of distribution of photos portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of possessing photos or videos portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
In the superseding indictment, the grand jury also charged him with 19 more counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
The alleged crimes took place between 2013 and 2017, the indictment alleges.
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner reported that the additional charges were brought out because there have been improvements in technology used to locate deleted child porn on computers.
“In the Kenneth Lewis case, he was indicted on stuff that happened over three years ago, and the initial charges were based on what they found at that time,” Turner said. “We had them to go ahead and do a new analysis of the evidence using a newer, more modern software and programs they had to see if they found anything significantly different and they found additional evidence that was not turned up the first time that resulted in additional charges.”
The grand jury also issued indictments against Charles Hall Jr., 36, of Banner and Billy D. Hall, 35, of Ivel, charging them with five counts of receiving stolen property and two counts possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. They are accused of receiving, retaining and/or disposing of property that belonged to the Pink Elephant Pawn Shop.
