The Prestonsburg Merchants Network is once again hosting an “Early Black Friday” event.
Daffodils Boutique, Lad ‘N Lassie, inKind, Wildfire Designs, The Mountain Muse, You, Me & Pottery, Little Rascals, Ritchie’s Hallmark, Lou’s Place for Pets, Sugar Magnolias, Flawless Beauty, K&K Couture, Sew-N-Love and Kickin’ Ash are all opening their doors at 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and they plan to welcome shoppers until well into the morning.
City Perk owner Jennifer Kopecky said she will open a couple of hours early to give shoppers a chance to get coffee prior to shopping. Sew-N-Love will close at midnight and the other stores are planning to say open until 2 a.m.
The stores will offer sales, door prizes, giveaways and activities.
For more information, visit the Prestonsburg Merchants Network on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.