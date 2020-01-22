The Prestonsburg Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of 911 telecommunicator in the Prestonsburg Enhanced 911 Center.
The center was recently remodeled to add another station for tele-communicators to work.
“Applicants should be able to effectively multitask in high-stress situations and be proficient in the use of computers, word processing at a productive rate of words-per-minute and willing to learn and adapt to ever-changing working conditions,” a statement from the police department said. “In addition, applicants must be able to produce satisfactory results on an extensive criminal background investigation, polygraph examination, and psychological examination. The applicant must complete an oral interview to a satisfactory standard as well.”
If selected, the applicant must complete the telecommunications academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, if he or she is not already qualified.
Interested persons can apply in person at the Prestonsburg City Hall on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1.
